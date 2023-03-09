SA players to arrive late for IPL 2023, Sunrisers worst hit

Three weeks before the start of the 16th edition of the IPL, few teams have suffered major blows as the South African players will be arriving late to India for the IPL. South Africa are set to play a couple of ODIs against Netherlands and as many as 9 players (likely), who have been part of the ODI setup are set to miss the first couple of games.

Six franchises will be on the receiving end and the most affected will be Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), given they have announced Aiden Markam as their captain. Not just Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (the first-choice wicket-keeper) and Marco Jansen are three players in the current ODI setup for SA associated with the Hyderabad franchise.Other teams set to suffer are Delhi Capitals (Anrich Northern), Lungi Ngidi), Gujarat Giants ,(David Miller), Lucknow Super Giants Quinton de Kock) Mumbai Indians (Tristan Stubbs) and Punjab Kings (Kagiso Rabada). A total of 14 South African players will be participating in IPL 2023.

As per a report by ESPNCricinfo, with South Africa's direct qualification for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at stake, the board has asked the BCCI to allow their first-choice players to participate in the two ODIs against the Netherlands on March 31 and April 2. The report stated that BCCI has given its nod as it understands the importance of the series for the Proteas.South Africa are currently in ninth position in the ICC ODI Super League points table