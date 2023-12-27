SA v IND: Sachin Tendulkar Hails KL Rahul's Test Century Heroics Against South Africa

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar praised KL Rahul for his outstanding century in the first innings of the ongoing first Test between South Africa and India in Centurion. India, batting first after Temba Bavuma won the toss, faced pressure on day one with Kagiso Rabada taking a five-wicket haul, dismissing key players like Rohit Sharma (5), Virat Kohli (38), Shreyas Iyer (31), Shardul Thakur (24), and R Ashwin (8). India ended the day at 121/6, managing to reach 208/8 by the end of the play, largely due to KL Rahul's unbeaten 70.

On day two, Rahul took charge, contributing 27 runs with Jasprit Bumrah and 47 crucial runs with Mohammed Siraj, bringing India to a total of 245 runs. Rahul completed his century with a six off Gerald Coetzee, ultimately being the last man out for 101 runs, featuring 14 fours and 4 sixes. Sachin Tendulkar, expressing admiration, took to social media, highlighting Rahul's clarity of thought, precise footwork, and the significance of his century in the context of the Test.

“Well played @klrahul. What impressed me was his clarity of thought. His footwork looked precise and assured, and that happens when a batter is thinking right. This century is crucial in the context of this Test. India would be happy with 245 considering where they were at one stage yesterday. Nandre Burger and @GeraldCoetzee62 look like a good addition to the South African bowling line-up. I feel South Africa won't be too happy with their bowling performance considering the conditions,” Tendulkar posted on X."