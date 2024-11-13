SA vs IND, 3rd T20I: South Africa Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First Against India; Ramandeep Singh Makes Debut

South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and chose to bowl against India in the third T20I of the series on Wednesday. The four-match series is currently tied at 1-1.

Ramandeep Singh makes his international Debut



This marks the third consecutive toss victory for South Africa in the series. India made one change to their lineup, giving an international debut to all-rounder Ramandeep Singh, who replaced pacer Avesh Khan in the playing XI.

India's lineup includes: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, and Varun Chakravarthy.

South Africa's team comprises: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, and Lutho Sipamla.