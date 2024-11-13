SA vs IND, 3rd T20I: South Africa Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First Against India; Ramandeep Singh Makes Debut

South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and chose to bowl against India in the third T20I of the series on Wednesday. The four-match series is currently tied at 1-1.

This marks the third consecutive toss victory for South Africa in the series. India made one change to their lineup, giving an international debut to all-rounder Ramandeep Singh, who replaced pacer Avesh Khan in the playing XI.

India's lineup includes: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, and Varun Chakravarthy.

South Africa's team comprises: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, and Lutho Sipamla.

