Sachin shares heartfelt message for Shane Warne on his first death anniversary, says 'I miss you’

A year after Shane Warne's tragic death in Thailand, legendary Indian cricketer and World Cup winner Sachin Tendulkar shared a heartfelt message to the king of spin. Tendulkar posted an emotional tribute for Warne on his official Twitter account today.

Sachin wrote, "We have had some memorable battles on the field & shared equally memorable moments off it. I miss you not only as a great cricketer but also as a great friend. I am sure you are making heaven a more charming place than it ever was with your sense of humour and charisma, Warnie!"

We have had some memorable battles on the field & shared equally memorable moments off it. I miss you not only as a great cricketer but also as a great friend. I am sure you are making heaven a more charming place than it ever was with your sense of humour and charisma, Warnie! pic.twitter.com/j0TQnVS97r — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 4, 2023

Warne was found dead on the island of Ko Samui in Thailand on March 4, 2022.

Cricket Australia (CA) recently paid their tributes to the great spin magician by naming the Australian Test Player of the Year award after him, while the Boxing Day Test in December against South Africa also saw tributes pour in for the former Victorian star.

Warne's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) also paid tribute to him by changing their social media profile pictures.

He is the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket history with 708 wickets in 145 matches, behind only Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan who scalped a tally of 800.

Warne took 1,001 international wickets in total, having also picked up 293 in 194 one-day internationals. Warne will forever be remembered for producing the 'Ball of the Century' to dismiss Mike Gatting at Old Trafford in 1993 and he took 195 wickets at 23.25, with 11 five-fours and four 10-wicket match hauls, against England.