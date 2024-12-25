Sachin Tendulkar Celebrates Christmas in London with Wife Anjali (Watch Video)

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is spending the Christmas season in London with his wife Anjali. On Christmas Eve, Tendulkar shared a video on social media of himself signing Christmas carols.

Prayers, carols, and the warmth of togetherness!

Wishing you all a joyful and blessed Christmas! 🎄🎅♥️✨ pic.twitter.com/s67e0o2K0e — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 25, 2024

In another post, he shared pictures with Anjali near a Christmas tree, surrounded by presents. He wrote, “Prayers, carols, and the warmth of togetherness! Wishing you all a joyful and blessed Christmas!” accompanied by heart, Christmas Tree, and Santa emojis.

Meanwhile, on Christmas, former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni also made headlines with his unique Santa Claus avatar. Dhoni’s festive look has become a major talking point on social media, with fans adoring his transformation into Santa. Dhoni, along with his wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva, was seen in a series of pictures shared by Sakshi on social media. The pictures also featured Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon and other close friends.

Dhoni’s Santa Claus look has captured the attention of his fans, with social media users showering him with praise in the comment section. His festive appearance has quickly gone viral, making him the centre of attention this Christmas season.