Sachin Tendulkar's Belated Valentine's Day: Master Blaster Visits Taj Mahal with Wife - WATCH

Former Indian Cricketer and Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali visited the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra on Thursday, February 16, two days after Valentine's Day. The Master Blaster was seen meeting his fans and fellow visitors while being surrounded by scores of police and other security personnel.

Star Batter took his official X (formerly known as Twitter) to share pictures with heart emojis. In the shared images, the Master Blaster is seen enjoying a gala time with his life partner. The fans raised 'Sachin Sachin' chants when the 50-year-old and his wife clicked pictures at the Diana bench of the monument.

#WATCH | Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his family visited the Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh today. pic.twitter.com/D3DaTTtnAZ — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2024

In a video shared by the news agency ANI, in the video clip, the fans were seen sounding Sachin and taking pictures with him. Tendulkar and his wife Anjali explored the symbol of love in tight security as the police officers prevented the fans from entering within their proximity.

Meanwhile, Tendulkar leads the India Legends team in the retired cricketers league. He was the leading run-scorer for the India Legends and third overall in the first edition of the tournament in 2020/21. Tendulkar had made 233 runs in 7 matches of that edition with his team going on to win the trophy.