Salman Khan Names Shreyas Iyer as Punjab Kings Captain for IPL 2025 on Bigg Boss 18 Special Episode

The 2024-IPL winning captain Shreyas Iyer will lead the Punjab Kings in the upcoming 2025 season after being roped in by the franchise during the IPL 2025 Mega Auction last November.

Actor Salman Khan made the official announcement on the Big Boss 18 TV show set in Mumbai on Sunday, January 12. Punjab Kings also confirmed Iyer's promotion to captain with an official announcement on their X page.

The 30-year-old cricketer said he is looking forward to working with new head coach Ricky Ponting and also revealed his plan to end PBKS' wait for the maiden IPL title.

"I am honoured that the team has reposed its faith in me," Iyer said. "I am looking forward to working again with Coach Ponting. The team looks strong, with a great mix of potential and proven performers. I hope to repay the faith shown by the management to deliver our maiden title."

Punjab Kings' stars Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chalal and Shashank Singh were invited to the popular TV show on Sunday. Salman confirmed that Iyer will be leading Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 which is expected to begin on March 23.Iyer was signed by Punjab Kings for a whopping price of Rs 26.75 in the IPL 2025 auction in November last year. Punjab entered the auction with the biggest purse and spent heavily to sign their former player Arshdeep Singh and the veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for Rs 18 crore each.