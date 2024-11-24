Sameer Rizvi Sold to DC (Delhi Capitals) for INR 95 Lakh at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Sameer Rizvi has been bought by Delhi Capitals for INR 95 lakh at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The 20-year-old right-handed batsman, who set his base price at INR 30 lakh, was also targeted by Chennai Super Kings, the team that had previously secured his services for INR 8.4 crore in the 2024 auction.

Rizvi, 20, made headlines during the previous IPL auction when Chennai Super Kings paid INR 8.4 crore for his talents, despite the franchise not being known for splashing big money on uncapped players. His reputation grew after his standout performances in the UP T20 League, where he scored 455 runs, including two centuries, and hit the most sixes for his team.

In his IPL debut season, Rizvi played eight games and scored 51 runs. His IPL debut was marked by a memorable six off Rashid Khan, but he struggled to make a major impact in the tournament.

Delhi Capitals will hope that Rizvi's potential can be harnessed in the upcoming season as they look to strengthen their batting lineup.