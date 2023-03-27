Sandeep Sharma signed by Rajasthan Royals as Prasidh Krishna's replacement

Fast bowler Sandeep Sharma will represent Rajasthan Royals this season after being signed as a replacement for Prasidh Krishna.Picked for his base price of INR 50 lakh, Sandeep is one of the most senior bowlers in the tournament with over 100 wickets and 10 seasons of experience under his belt.

RR will be his third franchise, with Sandeep spending five seasons with Punjab Kings and five more with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Impressive performances during his time with Punjab led to Sandeep receiving India call ups. He has made two appearances in T20Is and taken one wicket. Both of his international appearances came in India's tour of Zimbabwe in 2015. Sandeep's best tally came in his final season with Punjab, taking 17 wickets in 13 matches. He has taken a total of 114 IPL wickets in 104 appearances. Krishna's long-standing issues with his back has curtailed his appearances with the Indian team over the past year. RR had confirmed that the pacer will miss the IPL in February this year. "Rajasthan Royals would like to confirm that their 26-year-old pacer Prasidh Krishna will miss the 2023 season of the IPL owing to a stress fracture surgery, and the rehabilitation process that will follow," RR had said in a statement.