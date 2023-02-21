Sapna Gill files case against cricketer Prithvi Shaw for 'outraging modesty'

The controversy involving social media influencer Sapna Gill and cricketer Prithvi Shaw has taken a new twist. On Monday, the social media fame filed a complaint with Mumbai Airport Police Station against the 23-year-old cricketer and his friend, Ashish Yadav. The woman, one of the eight booked by Oshiwara Police for vandalising the car of Prithvi Shaw's friend, alleged that it was the Indian cricketer and his friends who provoked them first. The row happened after Shaw allegedly refused selfies while he was dining at a hotel in Mumbai.

The influencer's complaint has been registered under sections 34 (criminal act with common intention), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 146 (rioting), 148 (rioting with armed weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly offence committed in prosecution), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 351 (use of criminal force), 354 (outrage of modesty) and 509 (advantage of proximity, gesture to outrage modesty) of the Indian Penal code. Sapna Gill stated that she had gone to a club on February 15 when they had seen the cricketer in an allegedly inebriated condition.

Her complaint stated that her friend named Shobhit Thakur approached Shaw for a selfie. Shaw allegedly met Thakur with "instant hostility" and he even "forcefully took her friend's phone and damaged it by throwing it violently on the floor", she has alleged.Stating that she was not an avid cricket fan, Sapna Gill said that she did not know who Shaw was but the way all of them were allegedly "beating up" Thakur, she intervened and begged them not to assault her friend. At the time, Shaw allegedly inappropriately touched Sapna Gill and pushed her, as per her allegations. Sapna Gill also claimed that she told the cricketer and his friends that she would register a complaint with the police when Shaw and others "literally begged" her and requested her not to initiate a complaint. It was only because of their plea that she decided to show "mercy" and not register the case at the time, she has said. Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw has slapped a case of extortion against Sapna Gill.

