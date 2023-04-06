Sapna Gill files criminal complaint against Prithvi Shaw for molestation

A complaint has been filed against Prithvi Shaw by Sapna Gill before the Andheri Magistrate Court in Mumbai with the social media influencer seeking FIR to be registered against the India cricketer for allegedly assaulting her with a bat and molesting her outside a club in Andheri.Gill’s lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan claims that they have a medical record from a government hospital as an evidence to support their charges against the accused.

The complaint was filed against Shaw and his friend Ashish Yadav before the Andheri magistrate's court for registration of an FIR under IPC sections 354 (assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) 509 (word/gesture/act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), Gill's lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan said.The complainant alleged the 23-year-old cricketer assaulted her with a bat in February. A medical certificate issued by a government hospital has been annexed with the complaint to support charges against the accused, Khan said.