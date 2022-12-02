Saurashtra win Vijay Hazare trophy, defeat Maharashtra by five wickets

Saurashtra beat Maharashtra by 5 wickets in the final to win the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Saurashtra won the toss and opted to bowl first. They restricted Maharashtra at 248/9 in 50 overs as captain Ruturaj Gaikwad hit a century, scoring 108 off 131 balls after a slow start. Saurashtra bowler Chirag Jani claimed a hat-trick in the match.

Chasing the target of 249, Saurashtra started off cautiously before the openers sitiched a 125-run partnership. Batter Shledon Jackson held one end as wickets tumbled around him. He scored a match-winning 133 off 136 balls to help Saurashtra chase down the target in 46.3 overs, with five wickets to spare. It was Saurashtra's second title triumph in history.