‘Save Everyone, if You Can’: Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium Gets Bomb Threat Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions Following Operation Sindoor

A bomb threat was received at the Rajasthan Sports Council on Thursday through an email warning of an explosion at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium. According to the media reports, the message, which included the chilling line “Save everyone, if you can,” also made a reference to “Operation Sindoor.” Following the threat, the Sports Council immediately alerted senior officials. Security agencies rushed to the spot and carried out a full evacuation of the stadium. All players, staff, and officials present at the venue were safely moved out. A bomb squad and dog squad were deployed, and a thorough search was conducted in and around the stadium. No suspicious items or explosives were found during the operation.

#WATCH | Jaipur | Security heightened at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium as the stadium receives a bomb threat via email. The evacuation process is underway. pic.twitter.com/8bevZAgOK1 — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

The stadium is scheduled to host an IPL match between Rajasthan and Punjab on May 16. In view of the threat, all council-level events have been postponed, according to the reports.

Rajasthan Sports Council President Neeraj K Pawan confirmed that cybercrime officials have also been informed. “The stadium was cleared immediately after the email was received. The police are on high alert,” he said.

Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore said he reviewed the situation with senior officials. “The situation is completely under control. Security agencies are alert and working at every level. Everything is safe,” Rathore tweeted.

जयपुर के सवाई मान सिंह स्टेडियम को बम से उड़ाने की धमकी के मामले में प्रशासन और संबंधित अधिकारियों से विस्तार से चर्चा की। स्थिति पूरी तरह से नियंत्रण में है और सुरक्षा एजेंसियां अलर्ट मोड में हैं।



देश व प्रदेश की सुरक्षा ही सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता है और हर स्तर पर सतर्कता बरती जा… — Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 8, 2025

The threat comes a day after the Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes under "Operation Sindoor" on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The strikes targeted key locations including the Jaish-e-Mohammad base in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s stronghold in Muridke. The action followed the killing of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.