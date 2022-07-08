Shahid Afridi issues open challenge to BCCI, says, Kashmir Premier League will happen

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has been appointed as the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) brand ambassador for the second edition of the franchise tournament, which is set to take place in August. However, the tournament has been mired in controversies after BCCI objected to the tournament as it is played in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir’s Muzaffarabad, a disputed land between India and Pakistan. Last year former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs had accused BCCI of putting pressure on him to not play in the controversial league.

Gibbs via in a tweet had said that it was completely unnecessary of the BCCI 'to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and trying to prevent me playing in the KPL. Also threatening me saying they won’t allow me entry into India for any cricket related work. Ludicrous'.KPL has been approved by Pakistan Cricket Board and they had slammed BCCI for putting pressure on players for participating in KPL. They had even warned BCCI to take the matter with ICC. Now Afridi has issued a open challenge to BCCI by saying, that he said league is going to take place. He was asked by a report during a press conference if he had any message for the BCCI, which allegedly interfered in KPL's running last year. To this Afridi said, "My only message to BCCI is that KPL 2 is happening."Not to forget, Afridi has earlier too made remarks on Kashmir and even Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He once said, "the world is infected by a deadly disease, but what's more dangerous is in Modi's heart and mind."

