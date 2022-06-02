Shakib Al Hasan appointed Bangladesh Test captain

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been named the new Test captain. The Bangladesh Cricket Board re-appointed Shakib following Mominul Haque's recent decision to step down from the post in order to concentrate on his batting. Liton Das has been named as his deputy.It is to be noted that Mominul had succeeded Shakib as Bangladesh’s red-ball captain following a ban imposed on the latter by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2019 as he failed to report corrupt appraoches.

Under Mominul, Bangladesh went on to register three Test victories, two draws and 12 losses in 17 games.Mominul had approached the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hasan and made it clear that he wanted to concentrate on his batting and requested the board to hand the captaincy responsibilities to someone else.”I just told them that I am unable to contribute to the side as a captain and failed to motivate the team. So I feel it is better if someone new is given the responsibility. I told them (what was going through my mind) and now it is up to them to decide,” Mominul was quoted by Cricbuzz.