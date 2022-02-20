Shakib breaks BPL bio-bubble, BCB issues show cause notice to franchise

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hasan said on Friday (February 18) that they have issued a show cause notice to BPL franchise Fortune Barishal for allowing the captain Shakib al Hasan to attend a shoot, thereby breaching the bio-bubble protocols.Shakib skipped the official captains' photo shoot and the training session ahead of the final on Thursday to take part in the shooting of a TVC for a soft drink company."We have already issued a show-cause letter to the franchise [to explain] how he could get out, breaking the bio-bubble," Nazmul told reporters on Friday.

"We have instructed them on maintaining the bio-bubble but they have broken that and due to that we have issued a show-cause letter to them."We could not do anything during the tournament but as it is over now, we will see what can be done. We will not tolerate it if anyone breaks the law."The star all-rounder recently went unsold in the IPL 2022 mega auction. Shakib set his base price at 2 crores but went unsold in the auction. He has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. Shakib AL Hasan has played 71 games and scored 793 runs at an average of 19.8 and strike rate of 124.5. Also, he has picked 63 IPL wickets at an economy of 7.43 and an average of 29.2.

