Shardul Thakur Remains Unsold at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Shardul Thakur has remained unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The right-arm medium pacer and lower-order batsman registered himself for the auction at a base price of INR 2 crore but failed to attract any bids.

Thakur has represented five teams in the IPL so far. His IPL journey began with Punjab Kings in 2015 where he played just one game. He did not feature in 2016 but returned in 2017 to play 12 matches for Rising Pune Supergiant taking 11 wickets. From 2018 to 2021 he played for Chennai Super Kings winning two IPL titles with the franchise. In 2018 he took 16 wickets followed by 8 and 10 wickets in the next two seasons. His best season came in 2021 when he picked up 21 wickets.

In IPL 2022 Thakur played for Delhi Capitals taking 15 wickets and scoring 120 runs. In 2023 he was part of Kolkata Knight Riders before returning to Chennai Super Kings in 2024. Despite his solid IPL record Thakur went unsold in the 2025 auction.