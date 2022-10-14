Shoaib Malik breaks silence on T20 World Cup snub, says 'mera kaam hain cricket khelna'

Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik has opened up on his snub from the national side for the T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in Australia. The right-handed batter said his job is to play and perform whenever he gets an opportunity and it’s up to the team management and the selectors to pick him in the side.

“My job is to play cricket whenever I get the opportunity. It’s team management’s call to pick me up or not. Whenever I get a chance, I will try to make the best out of it. Mujhe kisise koi problem nehi hain. Main kisike koi against nehi hu kyunki positive rehna has been a major reason behind the success of my career,” Malik said while speaking on Samaa TV.

Talking about his interaction with current captain Babar Azam, Malik said that he has never pressurised Babar and added that he should be given his space.“We have been in touch consistently. Yes, earlier we used to talk more, but now he is a skipper and one should give him that space. Main khud iss cheez se guzra hu. Isiliye maine aajtak koi pressure nehi dala na kabhi dalunga na kabhi convince karne ki koshish karunga,” Malik added.