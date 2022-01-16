'Shocked' Rohit Sharma congratulates Kohli on successful stint as India's captain

India's white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma was "shocked" at Virat Kohli's decision to quit the Test captaincy but congratulated the batter on a successful stint.

Kohli on Saturday stepped down as India's Test captain after leading the side for seven years.

Rohit Sharma on Sunday shared a picture of him with Kohli and extended best wishes for the future following Kohli's decision to step down as India's Test captain.

"Shocked!! But congratulations on a successful stint as Indian captain," Rohit said in an Instagram post.

Last year, Kohli had stepped down as the T20I captain and then he was removed as the ODI leader as the selectors wanted one captain for the white-ball format.

Kohli's decision to leave Test captaincy comes a day after India lost the three-match Test series against South Africa on Friday.

Kohli's biggest win in the longest format came during 2018-19 as India won its first Test series Down Under. Under his captaincy, India also reached the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC).

Kohli holds the record for most Test appearances as India Test captain (68) and he also holds the record for most Test wins by an Indian captain (40).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor