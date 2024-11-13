Shreyas Iyer Sold To LSG For 14 Crores After Intense Bidding War Between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings At IPL 2025 Mock Auction

KKR’s decision to release Shreyas Iyer ahead of the IPL 2025 auction shocked many fans and analysts alike. Iyer, who played a crucial role as captain in leading the team to its third IPL title, had established himself as a reliable middle-order mainstay. With his leadership capabilities and experience, Iyer is expected to draw strong interest from multiple franchises seeking to add stability and skill to their line-ups. After being released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the auction, which will take place on November 24-25 in Jeddah, the Mumbai-born batsman is set to go under the hammer. In a mock auction LSG fans and supporters showed a strong willingness to spend up to ₹14 crore for the former KKR skipper.

Iyer played an integral role as the captain of KKR last season, leading the franchise to their third IPL title. Despite limited opportunities last season due to KKR’s strong opening stands, Iyer finished with 351 runs at an impressive batting average of 39 and a strike rate of 147.The decision to part ways with Iyer, however, was explained by KKR CEO Venky Mysore as a mutual one. Highlighting the importance of respecting the player’s decision, Mysore said that Iyer wanted to explore his market value in the upcoming auction.

Iyer has represented two IPL franchises in his career – Delhi Capitals (previously Daredevils) and KKR. Iyer also boasts brilliant numbers in the tournament, having amassed more than 3000 runs at an average of 32. His ability to counter the spinners as well as his recent rise as a leader can make him one of the costliest players in the upcoming mega auction at Jeddah. Iyer’s potential addition will add much-needed stability to any team.