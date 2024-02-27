Shreyas Iyer To Play for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy Semi-Final After BCCI’s Warning

Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has bounced back from back spasms to take centre stage in the Ranji Trophy semi-final clash between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu. This comes just days after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued warnings to centrally-contracted players regarding their commitment to the Indian Premier League (IPL) over domestic cricket.

Iyer, who had been struggling with form, was notably absent from India's squad for the final three Tests against England in February. Despite featuring as India's second senior batter in the initial two games of the series, his performances did not meet expectations, scoring 35 and 13 in the first Test and 27 and 29 in the second.

However, Iyer's absence from the national squad allowed India to test its bench strength, with the likes of Sarfaraz Khan, Rajat Patidar, and Akash Deep making their Test debuts. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, India managed to secure a decisive 3-1 lead over England, ultimately sealing the series with a convincing five-wicket victory in the fourth Test at Ranchi.

Regarding his availability for the Ranji Trophy semi-final, Iyer confirmed to the Mumbai Cricket Association that he is fit and ready to represent Mumbai, according to Times of India reports.

The match against Tamil Nadu is slated to take place at the Mumbai Cricket Association's BKC ground on Saturday

Despite missing the entirety of the IPL 2023 season due to a back injury, Iyer is set to lead the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the upcoming 2024 edition.