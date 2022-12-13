Shubhman Gill posts photos from training session with Pujara ahead of first Test against Bangladesh

Chattogram, Dec 13 Indian batter Shubhman Gill on Tuesday posted practice photographs on social media with his teammates and India's vice-captain Cheteshwar Pujara, and it went viral within no time.

"Lock & Shot Emojis," Gill captioned the photos on Koo app in which he and Pujara were seen gearing up for Wednesday's India- Bangladesh first Test.

One of the most followed cricketers in the world, Gill also got replies and best wishes from his frenzy fans.

India and Bangladesh face each other in the first Test match of the two-match series, starting Wednesday, December 14. The match takes place at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

Both the sides play against each other in the longest format after Bangladesh handed a shock 2-1 defeat to India in a three-match ODI series between the sides. It is worth noting that regular India skipper Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the 1st Test due to a thumb injury and it is KL Rahul who will be leading the side in his absence.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out of the entire series. Shami picked up a shoulder injury, while Jadeja is currently recovering from knee surgery.

