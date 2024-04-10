Shubman Gill Surpasses Virat Kohli, Becomes Youngest Batsman to Score 3,000 IPL Runs

Shubman Gill became the youngest batsman to score 3,000 runs in the Indian Premier League, surpassing Virat Kohli's record during a group match against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Gill reached the milestone in just 94 innings, the fourth-fastest in IPL history. Kohli previously held the record at 26 years and 186 days.

Gill is also the second-fastest Indian to 3,000 IPL runs behind KL Rahul (80 innings). Chris Gayle (75 innings) holds the overall record. Jos Buttler, Gill and Faf du Plessis all reached the mark in 94 innings.

Gill joins an elite group of players with 3,000 IPL runs before their 25th birthday, including Gayle, Rahul and Buttler. He has also surpassed 4,000 career T20 runs.

Since joining Gujarat Titans in 2022, Gill has scored over 1,500 runs for the franchise, becoming a key batsman. His ability to anchor innings and play match-winning knocks has been crucial for GT's success.

However, Gill's IPL 2024 performance has been inconsistent besides an 89-run knock against Punjab Kings. This inconsistency has impacted Gujarat Titans, where he took over captaincy duties after Hardik Pandya's departure to Mumbai Indians.

The Titans started the season with a win over Mumbai but lost to Chennai Super Kings. They then defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad at home before losing to Lucknow Super Giants. Currently facing Rajasthan Royals, the Titans are chasing 197 runs set by Rajasthan, with Sanju Samson (68) and Riyan Parag (76) leading the Royals' batting.