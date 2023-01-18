Shubman Gill become fastest Indian to score 1000 ODI runs breaks Virat Kohli's record

Back-to-back centuries for Shubman Gill, the opener brought his third ODI ton in just 87 balls. Shubman Gill also becomes the fastest Indian to score 1000 ODI runs in terms of innings (19). The in-form opener broke Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan's record in the 50-over format. Veteran opener Dhawan and ex-India skipper Kohli are the joint-fastest batters to reach the 1000-run mark in ODIs for the two-time world champions.

Kohli and Dhawan achieved the special feat in 24 innings. Opener Gill has accumulated 894 runs from 18 innings in ODI cricket. Thus, Gill can unlock the special feat in the New Zealand series. The 23-year-old has played 18 ODIs, 3 T20Is, and 13 Test matches for Team India. Gill has slammed 2 centuries and 5 half-centuries in the 50-over format for the Asian giants. The swashbuckling batter made his ODI debut against New Zealand at Seddon Park in 2019. The stylish right-hander missed an opportunity to get to three-figures when he was dismissed for 70 in the first ODI in Guwahati against Sri Lanka, but he more than made up for it in the third match in Thiruvananthapuram by smashing a 116 off just 97 balls.