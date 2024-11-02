Shubman Gill Falls Short of Century but Overtakes Pujara in WTC Rankings

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, Shubman Gill of Team India made waves with his performance. He narrowly missed out on a century, falling short by just 10 runs, but his innings created a "Sahara Jamaana Shubman Ka Deewana" moment. In a critical situation for the Indian team, he scored a valuable 90 runs, making this innings even more significant than a century. With this performance, the young opener has also surpassed experienced Test player Cheteshwar Pujara.

Shubman Gill's Entry into WTC Top Run Scorers List

Shubman Gill has now reached fourth place among the highest run-scorers for India in the World Test Championship (WTC), overtaking Pujara in the process. Pujara, who is currently outside the Indian Test squad, has scored a total of 1,769 runs in the WTC. The captain of the Indian Test team, Rohit Sharma, leads the list with 2,674 runs, followed by Virat Kohli with 2,426 runs, and Rishabh Pant with 1,933 runs. Shubman Gill's tally now stands at 1,789 runs.

Top 5 Run-Scorers Record

2,674 runs - Rohit Sharma - 63 innings

2,426 runs - Virat Kohli - 69 innings

1,933 runs - Rishabh Pant - 50 innings

1,789 runs - Shubman Gill - 53 innings

1,769 runs - Cheteshwar Pujara - 62 innings

Partnership with Rishabh Pant

Shubman Gill played a crucial role in stabilizing the innings, especially after India lost four wickets on the first day. All eyes were on Gill during the second day of play, and he did not disappoint. His 90-run innings helped revive Team India’s innings during a challenging time. The 95-run partnership he formed with Pant for the fifth wicket proved invaluable and significantly helped change the course of the match, making it a crucial contribution for the team.