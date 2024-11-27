Shubman Gill Injury Update: India Batter Doubtful for AUS vs IND 2nd Test at Adelaide Due to Injury

India’s star batter Shubman Gill remains doubtful for the upcoming Adelaide Test due to a thumb injury he sustained during an intra-squad match in Perth before the start of the series. The injury had already ruled him out of the opening match, and his participation in the day-night Test at Adelaide is now in question.

Ahead of the Adelaide Test, India will play a practice match against the Prime Minister XI at Manuka Oval, but Gill is expected to miss the game. According to a report in Times of India, the medical specialist has advised Gill to rest for 10-14 days following the injury. While the batter's recovery is being closely monitored, his participation in the second Test is still uncertain.

"Gill won't play in the practice match this weekend, and he’s doubtful for the second Test as well. We'll see how much his injury has healed and how his finger feels. Even after it heals, he’ll need some quality practice before playing a Test match," the report quoted a source.

Gill has been in superb form recently, scoring three centuries and two fifties in his last 19 innings at No. 3. Since making his Test debut in the 2020-21 series against Australia, his consistency has been on the rise. During his absence in the opening Test, Devdutt Padikkal was included in the playing XI but managed only 25 runs across two innings.

India leads the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 1-0 after a commanding 295-run victory in Perth. Centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli set a daunting target of 534 runs, while India’s bowlers dismissed Australia for 238. The win also saw India reclaim the top spot in the ICC rankings.

As India looks to carry its momentum into the second Test, Gill’s availability could be a crucial factor in their bid to continue their strong form against a determined Australian side. The medical team is working to assess his recovery and provide clarity on his participation.