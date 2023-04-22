Shubman Gill reveals three cricketers he would invite for dinner

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 : Star India and Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Shubman Gill revealed the three cricketers he would like to invite for dinner.

In a video by JioCinema during a segment, the star batter answered some questions about his cricket, IPL, his favourite food etc.

On three cricketers he would invite for dinner, Gill replied "Sachin Tendulkar, Viv Richards and Virat Kohli."

Being asked about the IPL 'Greatest of All Time' (GOAT) player, Gill did not name a single player but rather said, "Very debatable".

He described T20 cricket as "Fast" when asked to describe it in one word.

Gill revealed his go-to cheat-day Punjabi food as "Butter chicken with Laccha Parantha." Asked to choose between making reels or playing video games, the batter chose the latter. On one non-cricketing skill he is great at, Gill said that he is great at playing FIFA video game on his gaming consoles. On being asked about his 3 AM friend in cricket, Gill replied, "Ishan Kishan".

Asked to choose his current favourite Punjabi song, Gill replied, "Got too many to choose from."

Naming three things he cannot live without, Gill said, "Wallet, Family and Phone."

Shubman in this year's IPL has scored 228 in six matches with an average of 32.74 comprising two fifties. He has the best score of 67 and has a strike rate of 138.18.

Shubman in his IPL career has scored 2128 runs in 80 matches with an average of 32.74 and a strike rate of 126.52. He has bagged 16 fifties and played the best knock of 96 against PBKS.

Currently, Gujarat is in the fourth position with four wins after playing six matches. They have lost only two matches against Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals respectively.

In the match against Lucknow Super Giants, they had given a low target of 136 and LSG had a great start but with the improbable spell of Mohit Sharma, GT won that match by 7 runs.

