SL vs IND, 3rd T20I: IND, 3rd T20I: Sri Lanka Wins Toss, Opts to Bowl First; India Makes 4 Changes, Check Playing XIs

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third T20I against India on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. The match is being held at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

🚨 Toss and Playing XI 🚨#TeamIndia will bat first in the third and final T20I 🙌



4️⃣ changes in tonight's Playing XI 👍



Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/UYBWDRh1op#SLvINDpic.twitter.com/O6OxpsWamZ — BCCI (@BCCI) July 30, 2024

Here are the Playing XIs of both teams:

Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Dunith Wellalage, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dilshan Madushanka

Bench: Dasun Shanaka, Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Dunith Wellalage, Dilshan Madushanka

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed

Bench: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh