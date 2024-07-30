SL vs IND, 3rd T20I: Sri Lanka Bowlers Restrict India to 137/9

Sri Lanka's bowlers delivered a disciplined performance to limit India to a modest 137/9 in the third and final T20I on Tuesday. The match, which began an hour late due to a wet outfield, saw the Lankans employ tight lines and lengths on a slow pitch to stifle the Indian batters.

Spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana led the attack, sharing five wickets between them. Hasaranga took 2 for 29, while Theekshana claimed 3 for 28. Vice-captain Shubman Gill top-scored for India with 39 runs, supported by Riyan Parag's 26 and Washington Sundar's 25.

India, having already secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, struggled to build momentum after an early collapse.

Brief scores:

India: 137/9 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 39, Riyan Parag 26, Washington Sundar 25; Wanindu Hasaranga 2/29, Maheesh Theekshana 3/28).