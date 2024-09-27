SL vs WI: Sri Lanka To Host West Indies for Three T20Is and Three ODIs in October – Check Schedule Here

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced the schedule for the upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies National Cricket Team. The two teams will compete in a three-match T20I series followed by a three-match ODI series.

🚨 Mark your calendars, cricket fans! The West Indies white-ball tour of Sri Lanka match fixture is here! 🏏 #SLvWIpic.twitter.com/wpg7sX7GcU — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) September 27, 2024

The tour will kick off with the T20I series, starting on 13th October at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium. The schedule for the T20I matches is as follows:

1st T20I : 13th October

: 13th October 2nd T20I : 15th October

: 15th October 3rd T20I: 17th October

Following the T20I series, the teams will meet for the ODI series at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. The ODI schedule is:

1st ODI : 20th October

: 20th October 2nd ODI : 23rd October

: 23rd October 3rd ODI: 26th October

Both teams enter the series with recent victories. Sri Lanka is coming off a successful ODI series against India, where they won 2-0 despite losing the T20I series. The hosts showcased their skills in batting and bowling, dominating the Indian team on home turf.

The West Indies are also in fine form, having recently completed a clean sweep of South Africa in a three-match T20I series. They will look to maintain this momentum against Sri Lanka in both formats.

Historically, the West Indies have had the upper hand in their recent encounters. The last ODI series between the two teams in 2020/21 saw the Caribbean side winning all three matches. They also clinched the last T20I series against Sri Lanka, winning 2-1.