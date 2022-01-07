SLC lift one-year suspension imposed on Mendis, Gunathilaka, Dickwella

Sri Lanka Cricket has decided to lift the one-year suspension imposed on Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, and Niroshan Dickwella from playing International Cricket, across all three formats, with immediate effect from Friday.

The latest decision was taken following a request made by the three players to Sri Lanka Cricket to lift the ban imposed on them, pursuant to the conclusion of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2021.

"Based on such request, Sri Lanka Cricket obtained a report from the Doctor, appointed by SLC to provide counselling for the three players during their period of suspension," stated in an official SLC release.

"Upon consideration of the said report submitted by the Doctor, the Executive Committee of the SLC decided at a meeting held today (7th January 2022) to remove the suspension of the said three players," stated further.

However, the lifted suspension will remain suspended for a period of two years, during which the three players' conduct will be closely monitored by the SLC.

Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, and Niroshan Dickwella will be able to engage in playing domestic cricket with immediate effect and will also be available for national selection, subject to complying with mandatory fitness standards.

( With inputs from ANI )

