SLC lift one-year suspension on Dickwella, Gunathilaka and Mendis

In a major development, Sri Lanka Cricket, on Friday (January 7), lifted the one-year suspension imposed on Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella with immediate effect. The trio, who were suspended in July 2021 after being found guilty of breaching the bio-bubble protocols in Durham during Sri Lanka's England tour, are now available for selection in international cricket across formats. "The latest decision was taken following a request made by the three players to Sri Lanka Cricket to lift the ban imposed on them, pursuant to the conclusion of the LPL 2021," SLC said in a statement.

Following the players' request, the SLC obtained their reports from the doctor who was appointed by the board to provide counselling to them during the suspension period and considered their plea, subject to the condition that the remainder of their ban will remain suspended for the next 24 months. "Upon consideration of the said report submitted by the Doctor, the Executive Committee of the SLC decided at a meeting held today (January 7) to remove the suspension of the said three players. However, the lifted suspension will remain suspended for a period of two years, during which the three players' conduct will be closely monitored by the SLC," the board said. Sri Lankan cricket has been hit by series of sudden retirements in the past few days. Sri Lanka will next be facing Zimbabwe and Former pacer Rumesh Ratnayake has been named as the interim coach of the Sri Lankan team ahead of the all important series.