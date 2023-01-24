Smriti batted well, was easy for me to take charge, says Indian skipper Harmanpreet after win over West Indies

Following the 56-run win over West Indies in their tri-nation series T20I match, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur lauded Smriti Mandhana for her knock and said that it made it easy for her to take charge.

India defeated the West Indies in the T20I Tri-Series in South Africa, announcing themselves ahead of next month's ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

"We do not want to hurry (with the bat) at any cost and keeping wickets gives you confidence. We have to bat really well on these wickets where runs are not easy to get. Smriti batted well and when I walked out it was easy for me to take charge. Whenever you go out to bat you want to score runs and happy I could do that today," said Harmanpreet in a post-match presentation.

Opting to bat first, India put on 167/2 on the board.

Mandhana top-scored with an unbeaten knock of 74 runs in just 51 balls with 10 fours and a six. Skipper Harmanpreet played a knock of 56* in just 35 balls, with eight fours.

Shanika Bruce (1/25) and Karishma Ramharack (1/12) took a wicket each for the West Indies.

Chasing a total of 168, West Indies could score only 111/4 in their 20 overs.

Shemaine Campbelle (47 off 57 balls) and skipper Hayley Matthews (34* off 29 balls) played some solid knocks for the Windies but they were not enough to take them across the line.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma (2/29) shined in India's 56-run win, taking two scalps. Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Radha Yadav took a wicket each.

India is at the top of the points table with two wins in the two matches, they have a total of eight points. West Indies is at the bottom of the table with zero points and have lost both of their matches. South Africa, the hosts are at the second position with four points and one win and a loss in two matches.

Brief Scores: India: 167/2 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 74*, Harmanpreet Kaur 56*, Shanika Bruce 1/25) beat West Indies: 111/4 in 20 overs (Shemaine Campbelle 47, Hayley Matthews 34*, Deepti Sharma 2/29).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor