Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting set to continue with Delhi Capitals, Shane Watson to be sacked

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal on Wednesday said that the franchise’s preparation for next year’s Indian Premier League has already begun. He also added that alongside the guidance of Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting, they’ll be working hard to restore Delhi to its former glory.

“Preparations for next years @IPL are underway here @DelhiCapitals, along side @SGanguly99 and @RickyPonting we assure the fans that Kiran and I are working hard to get back to where we want this franchise to be and that is right at the very top,” he tweeted. The Capitals had a forgettable IPL campaign this season when they started the tournament with 5 straight losses. They would briefly regain form in the middle portion of the league before reverting back to type and finishing at 9th with just 10 points from 14 matches.

According to a TOI report, the franchise is likely to prune the support staff by letting go the services of Shane Watson and James Hopes as assistant coach and fast bowling coach respectively. Agarkar who has been an assistant coach for the last two years, is likely to get a bigger role in the franchise. Pravin Amre too will get a greater responsibility in shaping the team.“The franchise doesn’t intend to bring any replacement coaches for Watson and Hopes. It’s more about reducing support staff to have more clarity. Amre has done well in getting this franchise a good core of youngsters since 2015. He will be given a free hand to rebuild the side. Ponting and Amre have been common factors when Capitals did well between 2019 and 2022,” a source told TOI.