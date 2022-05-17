South Africa announce squad for India T20Is, Mumbai Indians youngster gets maiden call-up

The Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced the squad for the upcoming five-match T20 International (T20I) series against Indian National Cricket Team and the young wicketkeeper-batsman Tristan Stubbs has received his maiden T20I call-up.The 21-year-old Stubbs had impressed everyone with his power-hitting skills in the Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 Challenge as he scored 293 runs in 7 games at an average of 48.83 and a strike rate of 183.12.

Also, he was roped in by Mumbai Indians (MI) as a replacement for injured Tymal Mills for the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).This will be South Africa's first T20I tournament since narrowly missing out on qualifying for the semi-finals at the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. South Africa and India have also been grouped together along with Pakistan and Bangladesh for the Super 12 stage of the upcoming 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in Australia. The five-match series across five venues in India will be played from 9 to 19 June. Tristan Stubbs has received his maiden Proteas call-up ahead of the highly anticipated contest. Veteran all-rounder Wayne Parnell also makes a welcome return to the T20 set up for the first time since the team's tour to England in 2017.

Complete Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.





