South Africa vs India, 1st Test: Day 2 called off due to wet outfield

Play has been called off due to persistent rain on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test match between India and South Africa in Centurion, on Monday. Without a single ball being bowled, KL Rahul (122*) and Ajinkya Rahane (40*) will resume batting for the visitors on Tuesday.

India had reached 272 for three at Stumps on Day 1 after a solid opening start by Rahul and Mayank Agarwal (60). Despite the early departures of Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and Virat Kohli (35), Rahul and Rahane built an unbeaten partnership to build stability for India. The promising thing is the forecast is good for the next two days and 98 overs have been scheduled each day for the rest of the game. South Africa will be itching to get going with overhead conditions and a bit of moisture on the pitch to make a strong comeback after a below-par first session with the ball allowed India to get away to a dream start.

