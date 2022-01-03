South Africa vs India, 2nd Test: India all-out for 200 in Wanderers Test

A clinical bowling performance by South African pacers led by Marco Jansen's impressive spell has helped the hosts restrict India to a rather modest total. India had a few partnerships throughout their innings, but none of them were able to carry on and make it a big one. Rahul scored a fifty, while Ashwin missed out on one by four runs.

Duanne Olivier got the wickets Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane on back-to-back deliveries to put the hosts in the driver’s seat. Rahane was Olivier’s 50th Test wicket. Olivier is the second-quickest to get the 50 Test wickets in terms of balls after Vernon Philander (1254 balls) since the 1900. Olivier took 1486 balls to achieve the feat. Earlier, Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the second Test due to a back spasm and that means KL Rahul will be leading the Indian team at Johannesburg. The ‘Bull Ring’ has been a bastion for the Indian team and Kohli, and his boys will eye a positive start in 2022