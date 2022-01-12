South Africa vs India, 3rd Test: Proteas bowled out for 210 as India lead by 13 runs

India bowled South Africa out for 210, taking a 13-run first-innings lead. Jasprit Bumrah picked up his 7th 5-wicket haul in a superb effort while Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav chipped in with 2 each. Keegan Petersen hit 72 and looked like taking South Africa away from India's total when he shared a 50-plus stand with Rassie van der Dussen but Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah broke the back of the lower-middle order with quick strikes.

It's more likely a second innings shoot-out. India need runs on the board. South Africa will be confident of chasing down runs after that 4th innings effort in Johannesburg.5-wicket haul for Jasprit Bumrah. His 7th in Test cricket. He began his Test career in 2018 in Cape Town and returns to the venue to reiterate the fact he is one of the best going around with a 5-wicket haul.