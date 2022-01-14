South Africa vs India, 3rd Test: Proteas win Cape Town test by 7 wickets

South Africa have won the decisive third Test and claimed the three-match series 2-1 against India at the Newlands in Cape Town. Keegan Petersen top-scored for South Africa with his 82-run knock and he was brilliant with his technique against the Indian bowling attack. Rassie van der Dussen also played a good cameo with Petersen first and then Temba Bavuma to guide South Africa to victory.

For India in the second innings, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami picked one wicket each. As for the Proteas, they'd be on cloud nine, not just due to the result but also due to the promising stars that they have unearthed. There might still be room for improvement but there surely is light at the end of the tunnel.

