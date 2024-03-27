SRH vs MI, IPL 2024: All You Need To Know About Head-to-Head, Stats, Runs and Wickets

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is off to a rocky start for two former champions, setting the stage for ...

Published: March 27, 2024

SRH vs MI, IPL 2024: All You Need To Know About Head-to-Head, Stats, Runs and Wickets | SRH vs MI, IPL 2024: All You Need To Know About Head-to-Head, Stats, Runs and Wickets

SRH vs MI, IPL 2024: All You Need To Know About Head-to-Head, Stats, Runs and Wickets

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is off to a rocky start for two former champions, setting the stage for an intense showdown. Sunrisers Hyderabad is gearing up to host Mumbai Indians in their first home game of the season, promising fans a thrilling encounter on Wednesday.

In the opening games, Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians faced a setback against Gujarat Titans, intensifying the pressure on the star all-rounder to steer his team towards a victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rohit Sharma's stellar batting performance provided Mumbai Indians with a solid start in the season. Young talents like Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, and Tilak Varma showcased their skills, adding depth to the team's lineup and contributing crucial runs.

However, Mumbai Indians faced challenges in their bowling department, with spinners Piyush Chawla and Shams Mulani struggling to contain runs. Despite Jasprit Bumrah's leadership, other bowlers appeared rusty, calling for a collective effort to tighten the team's bowling strategy.

Head-to-Head Records: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: 

Matches PlayedSRH WinsMI WinsTied
219111

SRH vs MI HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT RAJIV GANDHI INTERNATIONAL STADIUM:

Matches PlayedSRH WinsMI Wins
844

SRH'S OVERALL IPL RECORD AT RAJIV GANDHI INTERNATIONAL STADIUM:

Matches PlayedSRH WinsSRH Losses
302010

Most Runs in SRH VS MI IPL Matches:

BatterInningsRunsAverageStrike RateHS
David Warner (SRH)1252458.22139.7390*
Shikhar Dhawan (SRH)1243648.44132.9282*
Kieron Pollard (MI)1643143.10146.5978

Most Wickets in SRH VS MI IPL Matches:

BowlerInningsWicketsEconomy RateAverageBBI
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH)14196.6819.003/21
Jasprit Bumrah (MI)13167.1922.183/24
Lasith Malinga (MI)9137.4019.924/2

Mumbai Indians IPL Records and Stats Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Record/StatDetails
8th Highest Team Total in IPL235/9 in IPL 2021 season
Joint 4th Fastest IPL FiftyIshan Kishan's 50 off 16 balls
Joint 2nd for Most Catches in a GameTim David with 4 catches in an innings
Best Ever Bowling Figures in IPLAlzarri Joseph's 6/12 in IPL 2019

 

Tags :IPL 2024Mumbai IndiansSunrisers HyderabadCricket News