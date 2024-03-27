SRH vs MI, IPL 2024: All You Need To Know About Head-to-Head, Stats, Runs and Wickets

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is off to a rocky start for two former champions, setting the stage for an intense showdown. Sunrisers Hyderabad is gearing up to host Mumbai Indians in their first home game of the season, promising fans a thrilling encounter on Wednesday.

In the opening games, Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians faced a setback against Gujarat Titans, intensifying the pressure on the star all-rounder to steer his team towards a victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rohit Sharma's stellar batting performance provided Mumbai Indians with a solid start in the season. Young talents like Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, and Tilak Varma showcased their skills, adding depth to the team's lineup and contributing crucial runs.

However, Mumbai Indians faced challenges in their bowling department, with spinners Piyush Chawla and Shams Mulani struggling to contain runs. Despite Jasprit Bumrah's leadership, other bowlers appeared rusty, calling for a collective effort to tighten the team's bowling strategy.

Head-to-Head Records: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Matches Played SRH Wins MI Wins Tied 21 9 11 1

SRH vs MI HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT RAJIV GANDHI INTERNATIONAL STADIUM:

Matches Played SRH Wins MI Wins 8 4 4

SRH'S OVERALL IPL RECORD AT RAJIV GANDHI INTERNATIONAL STADIUM:

Matches Played SRH Wins SRH Losses 30 20 10

Most Runs in SRH VS MI IPL Matches:

Batter Innings Runs Average Strike Rate HS David Warner (SRH) 12 524 58.22 139.73 90* Shikhar Dhawan (SRH) 12 436 48.44 132.92 82* Kieron Pollard (MI) 16 431 43.10 146.59 78

Most Wickets in SRH VS MI IPL Matches:

Bowler Innings Wickets Economy Rate Average BBI Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) 14 19 6.68 19.00 3/21 Jasprit Bumrah (MI) 13 16 7.19 22.18 3/24 Lasith Malinga (MI) 9 13 7.40 19.92 4/2

