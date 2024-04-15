SRH vs RCB: Sunrisers Hyderabad Breaks Their Own IPL Record, Scores 287 Runs Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sunrisers Hyderabad shattered their own record for the highest team total in IPL history during a thrilling clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match, held on Monday, saw SRH achieving a remarkable score of 287/3, setting a new milestone in the tournament's history.
Previously, Sunrisers Hyderabad had set the bar high with a score of 277/3 against Mumbai Indians earlier in the season. Kolkata Knight Riders had also come close to breaking SRH’s record with a massive 272/7 against Delhi Capitals in Vizag.
Here is a list of the highest scores in IPL history:
|Team
|Score
|Opponent
|Year
|SRH
|287/3
|RCB
|2024
|SRH
|277/3
|MI
|2024
|KKR
|272/7
|DC
|2024
|RCB
|263/5
|PWI
|2013
|LSG
|256/5
|PBKS
|2023
|RCB
|248/3
|GL
|2016
|CSK
|246/5
|RR
|2010
|MI
|246/5
|SRH
|2024
|KKR
|245/6
|KXIP
|2018
|CSK
|240/5
|KXIP
|2008
|CSK
|235/4
|KKR
|2023