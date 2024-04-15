SRH vs RCB: Sunrisers Hyderabad Breaks Their Own IPL Record, Scores 287 Runs Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sunrisers Hyderabad shattered their own record for the highest team total in IPL history during a thrilling clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match, held on Monday, saw SRH achieving a remarkable score of 287/3, setting a new milestone in the tournament's history.

Previously, Sunrisers Hyderabad had set the bar high with a score of 277/3 against Mumbai Indians earlier in the season. Kolkata Knight Riders had also come close to breaking SRH’s record with a massive 272/7 against Delhi Capitals in Vizag.

🚨 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱 𝗶𝘀 𝗯𝗿𝗼𝗸𝗲𝗻 𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻 🚨@SunRisers continue to hold the record for the highest total in IPL history 🧡🔥



