SRH vs RCB: Sunrisers Hyderabad Breaks Their Own IPL Record, Scores 287 Runs Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 15, 2024 09:26 PM2024-04-15T21:26:18+5:302024-04-15T21:26:30+5:30

Sunrisers Hyderabad shattered their own record for the highest team total in IPL history during a thrilling clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match, held on Monday, saw SRH achieving a remarkable score of 287/3, setting a new milestone in the tournament's history.

Previously, Sunrisers Hyderabad had set the bar high with a score of 277/3 against Mumbai Indians earlier in the season. Kolkata Knight Riders had also come close to breaking SRH’s record with a massive 272/7 against Delhi Capitals in Vizag.

Here is a list of the highest scores in IPL history:

TeamScoreOpponentYear
SRH287/3RCB2024
SRH277/3MI2024
KKR272/7DC2024
RCB263/5PWI2013
LSG256/5PBKS2023
RCB248/3GL2016
CSK246/5RR2010
MI246/5SRH2024
KKR245/6KXIP2018
CSK240/5KXIP2008
CSK235/4KKR2023
