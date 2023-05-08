SRH's Rahul Tripathi completes 2000 runs in IPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 8 : Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Rahul Tripathi completed his 2000 runs in Indian Premier League (IPL) in the match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

Tripathi scored 47 runs off 29 balls consisting of two fours and three sixes in the match against RR.

The SRH batter has smashed 237 runs in the ongoing IPL in 10 matches. He has an average of 26.33 and a strike rate of 127.42. he has the highest knock of 74*.

In 2017, he made his debut for Rising Pune Supergiant where he scored 391 runs. His best knock was 93 in that season. He also played for RR in 2018 and 2019. Tripathi has played 19 matches scoring 367 runs.

Before SRH, he was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad from 2020-2021 where he scored 627 runs in 27 matches

Coming to the match, Rajasthan Royals posted a massive 214/2 after opting to bat first. Knocks from Yashasvi Jaiswal (35 in 18 balls), Jos Buttler (95 in 59 balls, with 10 fours and four sixes) and Sanju Samson (66* in 38 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes) helped RR reach such a massive total.

Marco Jansen and Bhuvneshwar Kumar ended at 1/44 in their four overs each. Mayank Markande was the most expensive bowler with 51 runs in four overs, without any wickets.

In the chase of 215, knocks from Abhishek Sharma (55 in 34 balls), Rahul Tripathi (47 in 29 balls) kept SRH alive. But Chahal's death over spell pushed them back. But late cameos came from Glenn Phillips (25 in seven balls) and Abdul Samad (17* in seven balls), helping the side clinch a thriller last-ball win.

Phillips was given the 'Man of the Match' for his cameo.

With this win, SRH has risen to the ninth spot with four wins and six losses, with a total of eight points. RR is in the fourth spot with five wins, six losses and a total of 10 points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor