Sri Lanka to Host New Zealand for T20I and ODI Series Next Month - Check Full Schedule

The New Zealand national cricket team will tour Sri Lanka in November for a white-ball series, featuring two T20Is and three ODIs, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced in a statement. The series will begin with T20 matches at Dambulla, followed by ODIs in Dambulla and Pallekele.

The T20I series will kick off on November 9 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, with the second match scheduled for November 10 at the same venue. After the T20Is, the focus will shift to the ODI series. The first ODI will also be played at Dambulla on November 13, before the teams head to Pallekele for the second and third ODIs on November 17 and 19, respectively.

Complete Schedule

9 November 2024: 1st T20I – 7 p.m. (Dambulla)

1st T20I – 7 p.m. (Dambulla) 10 November 2024: 2nd T20I – 7 p.m. (Dambulla)

2nd T20I – 7 p.m. (Dambulla) 13 November 2024: 1st ODI – 2:30 p.m. (Dambulla)

1st ODI – 2:30 p.m. (Dambulla) 17 November 2024: 2nd ODI – 2:30 p.m. (Pallekele)

2nd ODI – 2:30 p.m. (Pallekele) 19 November 2024: 3rd ODI – 2:30 p.m. (Pallekele)

This will be the first white-ball series between the two teams since Sri Lanka’s 2-0 victory over New Zealand in a recent home Test series. Sri Lanka will aim to maintain their momentum from that win and build on their recent successes in white-ball cricket.

Sri Lanka’s recent form includes an ODI series victory against India, a Test win in England, and the 2-0 Test triumph over New Zealand. The upcoming matches will be crucial for both teams as they prepare for next year’s international cricket schedule.