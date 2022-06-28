Sri Lanka vs Australia: Mitchell Swepson to play opening Test against hosts in Galle

Australia captain Pat Cummins has confirmed that legspinner Mitchell Swepson will join Nathan Lyon in a two-prong spin attack even as the visitors wait on the availability of Travis Head for the Test series opener in Galle.Head, the Player of the Ashes series, was put through the paces in a fitness assessment on match eve having recently suffered from a hamstring strain. Cummins said Glenn Maxwell would take up Head's spot in the middle-order should the southpaw fail the fitness test.

Just want to see how Travis gets through, so we give him bit more time. But yes, Mitchell Swepson will be the second spinner in the Test match," Cummins told reporters.Swepson made his debut in Pakistan earlier this year and was part of the visiting team's 1-0 Test triumph. He took two wickets in two matches.But Cummins insists the up-and-coming wrist spinner is ready for the Sri Lankan challenge as Australia look to avenge their 3-0 loss to the hosts in 2016."We're really happy with Swepo. I think he is bowling beautifully and really ready for this one," said Cummins."I think his role here might be slightly different as well. Pakistan we knew was going to be a slow grind and I thought he did his job despite not taking the wickets he would like. He was a really important cog in that bowling engine."Cummins admitted Sri Lanka are a tough side to beat on home soil.

