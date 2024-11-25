Steve Smith Goes Unsold at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Former Australia captain Steve Smith went unsold at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Smith, who had set his base price at ₹2 crore, last featured in the IPL in 2021 with Delhi Capitals.

Despite a long IPL career with five franchises, no team bid for him during the accelerated round on Monday. He was unsold in the 2022 and 2024 auctions as well.

Smith's IPL journey began in 2012 with the now-defunct Pune Warriors India. He captained the Rising Pune Supergiants to the IPL final in 2017, where they lost to Mumbai Indians.

Over a career spanning more than a decade, Smith scored 2,485 runs in 103 IPL matches at an average of 34.51. His strike rate is under 130 and includes a century. In his most recent IPL season in 2021, Smith managed just 152 runs from eight matches at a strike rate of 112.59.