Steve Smith passes Don Bradman on all-time list with 30th Test Centuries

Australia are well-placed to bat South Africa out of the 3rd and final Test of a 3-match series as they reached 475 for 4 at Stumps on another rain-hit day in Sydney. Usman Khawaja remained unbeaten on 195 after Steve Smith's 104 as the two batters decimated the South African bowling attack on Day 2 of the New Year's Test.

Steven Smith passed a Don Bradman landmark to claim his 30th Test century on Thursday as Usman Khawaja and Australia piled on the misery for the beleaguered South Africans in the third Sydney Test. Smith passed Bradman’s 29 Test hundreds with a majestic pull shot off Anrich Nortje to the boundary ropes to claim a home-town hundred off 190 balls.

Along the way, Smith also overtook Michael Clarke to become Australia’s fourth-highest Test run-getter with 8,647 behind Ricky Ponting, Allan Border and Steve Waugh. Only Ponting (41) and Waugh (32) have scored more Test centuries for Australia than Smith, who is second only to the immortal Bradman (99.94) with a current Test average of 60.89 in his 92nd Test match.