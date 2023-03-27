Steve Smith to be a part of IPL 2023 as commentator?

Steve Smith announced on Monday, March 27, that he would be a part of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). It remains uncertain in what capacity he will join the T20 tournament. Smith has played for as many as 6 IPL franchises but he has not played in the IPL since the 2021 season. The Australia vice-captain went unsold in the IPL 2022 auction after which he pulled out of the auction ahead of the 2023 season.

"Namaste India. I have got some exciting news for you. I am joining IPL 2023. I am joining an exceptional and passionate team in India," Steve Smith said in a video message to his fans and followers. Smith has played 103 matches in the IPL and hit 2485 runs, including a hundred, between 2012 and 2021. The former Australia Test captain also led the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in the 2017 with MS Dhoni playing under him before he took over the reigns of Chennai Super Kings in 2018. Speculation is rife that Smith is going to head to India to make his commentary debut in the IPL. With broadcast and digital rights of IPL going to different firms, there is a competition to get the best in the business for the analysis and commentary in the 2023 season.