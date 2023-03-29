Steve Smith to make his broadcasting debut in IPL 2023

Australian batsman Steve Smith is set to make his presence felt in the upcoming IPL as a member of the expert panel. One of the finest cricketers of his generation, his valuable insights should add great depth and a different perspective for viewers.

The 16th edition of the cash-rich Twenty20 extravaganza begins Friday in Ahmedabad, with 10 teams and a host of global stars in attendance for the eight-week tournament. "Steve Smith has joined the expert panel for the marquee tournament. Smith will be making his broadcast debut with Star Sports, adding his invaluable insights and expertise to Star Sports' already impressive roster of panelists," the broadcaster said in a statement.Smith, 33, announced his return to the tournament on Twitter on Monday, saying in a teaser video: "Namaste, India. I've got some exciting news for you: I'm joining IPL 2023."

Smith went unsold in the 2022 IPL auction, and his last appearance in the tournament was for the (DC) under Rishabh Pant's captaincy in the 2022 season of the league. Smith was part of the RR from 2014 until 2020. He led the franchise in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. During RR's suspension, he joined the Rising Pune SuperGiants (RPSG) and led them to the final in 2017