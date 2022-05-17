Sunrisers Hyderabad keeps playoff hopes alive with 3 run win over Mumbai

After enduring five consecutive defeats, Hyderabad finally managed to get their 6th win of the season against Mumbai Indians. Chasing 194, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan provided Mumbai Indians (MI) with a solid start. The pair have added 95 runs together, before both the batters were removed in quick succession.

Rohit departed for 48(36), while Ishan was dismissed for 43(34). Meanwhile, Rahul Tripathi scored a superb 76(44) to help SRH pile 193/6 after they were invited to bat first by the MI skipper. The right-handed batter stitched crucial partnerships with Priyam Garg, who replaced Kane Williamson at the top, and later with Nicholas Pooran. Garg scored 42(26), while Pooran chipped in with 38(22). Among the Mumbai bowlers, Ramandeep Singh emerged as the standout performer, picking three wickets in his four overs.