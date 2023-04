Rahul Tripathi scored 74 not as SunRisers Hyderabad chased down the target of 144 runs against Punjab Kings with 8 wickets in hand and 17 balls to spare.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan played a superb knock of 99 not out off 66 balls as Punjab Kings posted 143 for 9 in 20 overs despite Mayank Markande's four-fer (4 for 15). Umran Malik and Marco Jansen took two each while Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped one wicket. SRH skipper Aiden Markram had won the toss and opted to bowl.